2025 Lā Honua - Conservation Career Day at UH Hilo - Event Details

2025 Lā Honua - Conservation Career Day at UH Hilo Thursday, April 17, 2025, 12:00pm – 3:00pm Hawaiʻi CC and UH Hilo Students,

Join us for an afternoon exploring Conservation Careers. Community groups, NGOs, County, State, and Federal entities will be tabling at the UH Hilo Library Lanai to share about their work and converse with you about your interests.

I Ola ʻOe, I Ola Au, Together We Thrive. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 934-2635 Tags:

Announcements

