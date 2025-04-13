2025 Lā Honua - Virtual Keynote - Penobscot Nation Cousins - Event Details
2025 Lā Honua - Virtual Keynote - Penobscot Nation Cousins
The 2025 Lā Honua (Earth Day) Keynote will be presented by Penobscot Nation cousins Sherri Mitchell -Wehʻna Haʻmu Kwasset, an Indigenous rights attorney, activist, spiritual teacher, author, and transformational change maker; and John Bear Mitchell, Wabanaki Storyteller, Singer, and Drummer as well as Wabanaki Studies and Multicultural Studies Educator at the University of Maine in Orono.
To receive the Zoom link, please register at docs.google.com/forms/d/1ByD1DWLulDBnsW3gYaBOhRriebsXFmO7pKe48M7rnRs/viewform?edit_requested=true
To learn about additional 2025 Lā Honua events, please visit hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/2025.php
I Ola ʻOe, I Ola Au, Together We Thrive.
Special Restrictions: Must register to receive the Zoom meeting link.
For more information, contact: dkapp@hawaii.edu (808) 934-2635
Tags: Earth Day Online Only
