SAC Study Sesh - Event Details

SAC Study Sesh

Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 7:00pm – 11:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Join the SAC team for a place to study, free food and snacks, studying materials, and nightly activities.



Nightly Schedule:

Monday, May 5th, 7:00PM - 12:00AM: Activity- DIY Puzzles and Flower Arrangements

Tuesday, May 6th, 7:00PM - 12:00AM: Activity- Legos

Wednesday, May 7th, 7:00PM - 12:00AM: Activity- Crochet Making



This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 04/17/2025.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

