SAC Study Sesh - Event Details
SAC Study Sesh
Location: Campus Center 301
Join the SAC team for a place to study, free food and snacks, studying materials, and nightly activities.
Nightly Schedule:
Monday, May 5th, 7:00PM - 12:00AM: Activity - DIY Puzzles and Flower Arrangements
Tuesday, May 6th, 7:00PM - 12:00AM: Activity - Legos
Wednesday, May 7th, 7:00PM - 12:00AM: Activity - Crochet Making
This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 04/17/2025.
For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
