safeTALK suicide prevention training - Event Details
safeTALK suicide prevention training
Location: University Building (UCB) Room 112
safeTALK suicide prevention training: Suicide Alertness for Everyone
LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour training prepares participants to:
* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
* Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources
Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
