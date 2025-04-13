safeTALK suicide prevention training - Event Details

Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Location: University Building (UCB) Room 112

safeTALK suicide prevention training: Suicide Alertness for Everyone

LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour training prepares participants to:

* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
* Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources

Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

