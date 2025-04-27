Kanilehua Launch Party - Event Details

Kanilehua Launch Party

Friday, May 2, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Kanilehua is holding a launch party to celebrate the publication of the 2024-2025 issue. We will be serving food and refreshments. Copies of the issue will be available for the attendees.



To participate, you must be a UH Hilo student.



For more information, contact the Kanilehua team at uhhkani@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by April 17th.

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

