Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture with Kamalani Johnson - Event Details

Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture with Kamalani Johnson Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:30pm Location: UCB 127 Storying and Being Storied by the ʻĀina: Hilo Moʻolelo of Survivance

Moʻolelo is an all-encompassing and comprehensive category of Kānaka Maoli literary practices inclusive of history, oracy, speech, poetics, and aesthetics. Situating Hilo, and more specifically Mōkaulele, the ʻāina that the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo sits as a springboard, this illustrated research presentation will explore moʻolelo as a reciprocal aesthetic practice that includes a mutual and co-constitutive process between storyteller and story.



Spanning 66 years and Hawaiʻiʻs kingdom and territorial eras from 1863 to 1929, I will unpack how Kānaka Maoli turned to moʻolelo as a mode of survivance through the onslaught of American colonialism and US imiperialism through Puaaloaʻs "Ka Moʻolelo o Maui" (1863) published in Ka Nupepa Kuokoa, John E. Bushʻs "Ka Moolelo -o- Hiiakaikapoliopele" (1893) published in Ka Leo o ka Lahui, Mose Manuʻs "hea Moolelo Kaao Hawaii -No- Laukaieie" (1894) published in Ka Leo o ka Lahui, and Nalimuʻs "Aia i Honolulu Kuu Pohaku," (1929) publsihed in Ke Alakai o Hawaii. For more information, contact: jaynal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7060



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 6, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs **UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Dinos at Dusk Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ... 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ... Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...