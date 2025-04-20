For the Love of ʻĀina: Conservation Activism - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430; Passcode: TCBES

For the Love of ʻĀina: Conservation Activism Friday, April 25, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Only on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, passcode: TCBES) Join Director Wayne Chung Tanaka for a reflection and discussion on the greatest threats and challenges facing our islands - and how the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi uses legal and policy tools to unite communities around our foundations of resilience, to create a truly hopeful future for our keiki and beyond. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 20, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Dinos at Dusk Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ... 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ... Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ... Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ...