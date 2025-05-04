Lei Making! - Event Details

Lei Making!

Thursday, May 8, 2025, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround

As part of Oh Heavens Week, the UH Hilo Student Association and University Housing invites all UH Hilo residents to our Lei Making Event at the the Hale Kehau Turnaround! Also open to all UH Hilo students! Join us for a fun and meaningful night where we'll be creating beautiful ribbon lei.



- Craft Meaningful Lei: Learn how to make your very own ribbon lei! This is a wonderful opportunity to create a personalized gift for your graduating friends and peers.

- Enjoy Pizza & Good Company: We'll be providing delicious pizza for everyone to enjoy while we craft and connect.

- Celebrate Our Graduates: While the focus is on making lei for graduates, all students are welcome to participate in this festive event and share in the spirit of celebration.



Whether you're a seasoned crafter or a complete beginner, our team will be there to guide you through the process. This is a great way to de-stress, connect with your fellow students, and create something special for those who are reaching a significant milestone. We look forward to seeing you there!



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 04/23/2025.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student or University Housing Resident to participate.

For more information, contact: chelbie6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7406

Tags: