Stick With It! - Event Details
Stick With It!
Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround
As part of Oh Heavens Week, the UH Hilo Student Association and University Housing invites all UH Hilo residents to Stick With It at the the Hale Kehau Turnaround! Also open to all UH Hilo students! Come unwind and decompress with us while you:
- Design & Paint Mini Canvas Magnets: Get your creative juices flowing and personalize two mini canvas magnets to take with you. All supplies will be provided!
- Enjoy Food & Refreshments: We'll have snacks and drinks available to help you relax and recharge (while supplies last).
Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the week and treat yourself to some calming creativity. This is a great opportunity to connect with others and create something unique! We hope to see you there for some much-needed self-care and creative fun!
For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 04/23/2025.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student or University Housing Resident to participate.
For more information, contact: chelbie6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7406
