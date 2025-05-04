Slime Time! - Event Details
Slime Time!
Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround
As part of Oh Heavens Week, the UH Hilo Student Association and University Housing invites all UH Hilo residents to Slime Time at the the Hale Kehau Turnaround! Also open to all UH Hilo students! Come join us for a relaxing evening where you can:
- Share a Meal: Enjoy some delicious food and refreshments while connecting with your fellow residents.
- Get Creative with Slime: We'll provide everything you need to create your very own personalized slime! Start with a base and then choose from a variety of fun additions to make it unique.
This is the perfect opportunity to de-stress from your academic responsibilities, get your creativity flowing, and make some lasting memories with friends. Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last! Don't miss out on this chance to unwind and get a little bit messy (in a fun way!). We hope to see you there!
For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 04/21/2025.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student or University Housing Resident to participate.
For more information, contact: chelbie6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7406
