Glow in the Dark Karaoke Night! - Event Details

Glow in the Dark Karaoke Night!

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Hale Kehau Lounge

As part of Oh Heavens Week, the UH Hilo Student Association and University Housing invites all UH Hilo residents to a Glow in the Dark Karaoke Night in the Hale Kehau Lounge! Also open to all UH Hilo students! Get ready to light up the night and unwind with these awesome activities:



- Karaoke Fun: Belt out your favorite tunes on our projector setup with microphones – all in the comfort of the Kehau Lounge! Let loose and have some laughs.

- Glow-Up Face Painting: Our talented staff will be ready to transform your look with vibrant, glow-in-the-dark face paint.

- Glow Party Gear: We'll be supplying you with fun glow-in-the-dark accessories like glasses and glow sticks to make the night even brighter.

- Glow-in-the-Dark Photo Booth: Capture the memories with friends in our dedicated photo booth! Use your phone or let our staff help you take a fun polaroid picture.



This is the perfect opportunity to de-stress from finals, enjoy some fun activities, and connect with fellow students.



Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last! Don't miss out on this chance to shine and have a blast! We can't wait to see you there!



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 04/22/2025.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student or University Housing Resident to participate.

For more information, contact: chelbie6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7406

Tags: