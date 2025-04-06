Kuleana&Community: Work Transition for Youth w. Disabilities - Event Details
Kuleana&Community: Work Transition for Youth w. Disabilities
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Building Community Through Conversation
Overcoming Barriers to Employment: School-to-Work Transition for Youth with Disabilities
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Robert Efford, CEO of the Arc of Hilo. Robert has his degree from Pepperdine University, graduate work at the University of Wisconsin, and over 25 years of experience in developmental disability services.
The Arc of Hilo is the island's largest employer of youth and adults with disabilities and has been servicing the island for 70 years. For youth with disabilities, their first job either sets them up for life, or it turns into a confidence-killer that takes years to overcome.
Robert will be talking about how the Arc of Hilo addresses employment gaps and helps youth with disabilities thrive, despite the odds stacked against them.
Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
