Kuleana & Community: Adolescent Substance Abuse - Event Details
Kuleana & Community: Adolescent Substance Abuse
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Building Community Through Conversation
Adolescent Substance Abuse
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dana Revilla, a certified substance abuse counselor (CSAC) with the Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC).
Dana will be discussing the abstinence model vs harm reduction.
Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
