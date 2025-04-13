Boba & Thanks: A Student Employee Celebration! - Event Details

Boba & Thanks: A Student Employee Celebration! Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 11:30am – 1:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH Hilo Student Employment Program in collaboration with the Student Activities Council (SAC) Presents



Join us in celebrating our amazing student employees during National Student Employment Appreciation Week (April 14-18, 2025)! The UH Hilo Student Employment Office invites all student employees & supervisors to a special appreciation event featuring a Teapresso giveaway to express our gratitude!



Event Highlights:

-Student Employees! Come by and pick up your complimentary Teapresso drink!

-Community Building: A chance for student employees to connect, socialize, and engage with fellow student employees & supervisors!

-Tabling for Employment and Career Services: Learn about current on-campus jobs and internships, as well as career services resources.

-Engagement Activities: Enjoy a memorable event with interactive activities to enhance the experience.



For more event details, contact UH Hilo Student Employment Program at (808) 932-7355 or stemploy@hawaii.edu



