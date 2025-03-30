Lāʻī at the Library - Mālama Honua Activity - Event Details

Lāʻī at the Library - Mālama Honua Activity

Friday, April 4, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Mookini Library Outdoor Common Areas

To kick-off the 2025 Lā Honua (Earth Day) celebrations, please join us at the upcoming Mālama ʻĀina Campus Beautification Day on Friday, April 4, 2025, 1-3 PM: Lāʻī at the Library.



We will learn about the significance of Lāʻī and beautify the landscapes near the Mookini Library by planting green tī and making these outdoor spaces more functional for our community. We need individuals to help with planting, trimming trees/plants, removing plant debris, weeding, and raking. All ability levels are welcome. Like the ʻōlelo noʻeau goes: ʻAʻohe hana nui ke alu ʻia. (No task is too great when we work together.)



We hope to see you there! To give us an idea of how much equipment, gloves, and refreshments, we need you to RSVP via the 2025 Lā Honua Registration form (& please feel free to sign-up for additional Lā Honua activities, too). We will meet at 1PM in front of the Mookini Library. A more detailed reminder letter will be emailed out a few days before the event.



I Ola ʻOe, I Ola Au, Together We Thrive.

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 747-1315

