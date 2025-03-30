Lāʻī at the Library - Mālama Honua Activity - Event Details
Lāʻī at the Library - Mālama Honua Activity
Location: Mookini Library Outdoor Common Areas
To kick-off the 2025 Lā Honua (Earth Day) celebrations, please join us at the upcoming Mālama ʻĀina Campus Beautification Day on Friday, April 4, 2025, 1-3 PM: Lāʻī at the Library.
We will learn about the significance of Lāʻī and beautify the landscapes near the Mookini Library by planting green tī and making these outdoor spaces more functional for our community. We need individuals to help with planting, trimming trees/plants, removing plant debris, weeding, and raking. All ability levels are welcome. Like the ʻōlelo noʻeau goes: ʻAʻohe hana nui ke alu ʻia. (No task is too great when we work together.)
We hope to see you there! To give us an idea of how much equipment, gloves, and refreshments, we need you to RSVP via the 2025 Lā Honua Registration form (& please feel free to sign-up for additional Lā Honua activities, too). We will meet at 1PM in front of the Mookini Library. A more detailed reminder letter will be emailed out a few days before the event.
I Ola ʻOe, I Ola Au, Together We Thrive.
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 747-1315
Tags: Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 Earth Day Earth Fair Earth Day Fair Lā Honua Environment Earth Aloha ʻāina
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs
- **UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Dinos at Dusk
- Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.