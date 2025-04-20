Community Human Rights Organization Fair - Event Details

Community Human Rights Organization Fair Tuesday, April 22, 2025, 11:00am – 12:15pm Location: Campus Center Plaza The students of POLS 348 International Human Rights will work with community human rights organizations to raise human rights awareness and promote the missions of the organizations at the fair. They will play short promotional videos and distribute informational flyers about the organizations.



Featured Organizations



• Liliuokalani Trust

• Institute of Human Services (IHS)

• Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action (HAPA)

• Hoʻola Farms



Each student group will provide a detailed presentation about the organization's

• history

• mission

• structure

• membership

• and current projects in effort to inspire others to learn more about these issues. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

