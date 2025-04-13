Sips to Success: Self Care & Self Affirmation (FYE) - Event Details

Sips to Success: Self Care & Self Affirmation (FYE) Monday, April 14, 2025, 2:30pm – 4:30pm Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 ? As finals approach, prioritize your well-being by embracing self-affirmations and mindfulness on Monday April 14, 2025 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm at SSC-W201. ??‍♀️ ? In collaboration with HOSA-Future Health Professionals, learn how simple self-care practices like positive affirmations, taking breaks, and connecting with friends can reduce stress and boost cognitive performance. ✨



? Prepare for finals with a clear mind, positive mindset, and improved mental health. ⭐️



✨Follow us @uhhilofye & @hilohosa for more upcoming events & opportunities ??



For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by March 27, 2025 For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

