Kuleana & Community: Converting Crisis into Opportunities - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: Converting Crisis into Opportunities Friday, March 28, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Well-known in Hilo, Derek Kurisu has made many contributions to our community. Some of those accomplishments include creating Mountain Apple Brand products, creating and producing two TV cable programs, and holding numerous positions with KTA Super Stores.



Derek will discuss lessons he learned and how he applied them to make Hawai'i Island a better place. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

