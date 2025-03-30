ʻ - Event Details

This event is being held online. Join us on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, passcode: TCBES)

ʻ Friday, April 4, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom Resource Management Seminar Series

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program



with Noʻeau Peralto, Ph.D.



Executive Director,

Hui Malama i ke Ala 'Ulili





Hui Mālama i ke Ala ʻŪlili (huiMAU) is a community-based hui (organization) of ʻohana from Hāmākua Hikina (East Hāmākua) on Hawaiʻi Island, founded in 2011. huiMAU is committed to cultivating kīpuka (safe, regenerative spaces) that foster and regenerate the growth of place-based ancestral knowledge, healthy food- and ecosystems, and strong ʻohana with the capacity to live and thrive in Hāmākua for generations. In this presentation, huiMAU's Executive Director, Noʻeau Peralto, shares moʻolelo from the steep trails of their journey as a Hui to re-establish the systems that sustain their Hāmākua Hikina community. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

