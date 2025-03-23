About Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Nat'l Marine Sanctuary - Event Details

This event is being held online. Join us on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, Passcode: TCBES)

About Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Nat'l Marine Sanctuary Friday, March 28, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom Resource Management Seminar Series



University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program



Did you know there's a National Marine Sanctuary dedicated to our koholā (humpback whales) and their habitats in Hawaiʻi? The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1992 to protect koholā, and their habitat in Hawai‘i. Encompassing 1,370 square miles of federal and state waters, the sanctuary safeguards koholā breeding, calving, and nursing grounds. The sanctuary's mission is to protect Hawai‘i humpback whales and their habitat through closely aligned education, research, and resource protection efforts with partners. The sanctuary is co-managed by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.



Learn about Hawaiʻi's Whale National Marine Sanctuary with Cindy ʻIwalani Among-Serrao,

Hawaii Island Program Coordinator, Contractor with National Marine Sanctuary Foundatio, n in support of the NOAA-Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

