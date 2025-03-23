Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

About Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Nat'l Marine Sanctuary - Event Details

This event is being held online. Join us on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/81666098430 (Meeting ID: 816 6609 8430, Passcode: TCBES)

About Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Nat'l Marine Sanctuary

Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom

Resource Management Seminar Series

University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program

Did you know there's a National Marine Sanctuary dedicated to our koholā (humpback whales) and their habitats in Hawaiʻi? The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1992 to protect koholā, and their habitat in Hawai‘i. Encompassing 1,370 square miles of federal and state waters, the sanctuary safeguards koholā breeding, calving, and nursing grounds. The sanctuary's mission is to protect Hawai‘i humpback whales and their habitat through closely aligned education, research, and resource protection efforts with partners. The sanctuary is co-managed by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Learn about Hawaiʻi's Whale National Marine Sanctuary with Cindy ʻIwalani Among-Serrao,
Hawaii Island Program Coordinator, Contractor with National Marine Sanctuary Foundatio, n in support of the NOAA-Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

About Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Nat'l Marine Sanctuary image

Tags: seminar TCBES conservation Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary NOAA DLNR marine sanctuary marine science marine biology

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs
**UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ...
Kuleana and Community Talk Story
Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
Dinos at Dusk
Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ...
2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.