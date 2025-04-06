SAC Poem Swap - Event Details
SAC Poem Swap
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Join us for the Poem Swap event! It's Poetry Fun!
Bring a friend (or two!) and engage in a creative experience where you can swap lines, verses, or sentences with a partner. Together, you'll complete a poem, guided by inspirational prompts and visuals designed to spark your imagination.
This event provides students with a unique opportunity to explore creativity, collaboration, and artistic expression by exchanging sections of poems with peers. Whether you are seeking inspiration or simply want to enjoy a fun, collaborative challenge, this event offers the perfect environment to connect and create.
Come and join us for an enjoyable and enriching experience, where you’ll have the chance to create multiple poems with friends and fellow students.
For more information contact Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu.
For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 03/25/2025.
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.
For more information, contact: Sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: Campus Center SAC Poetry Poem Friends Collaboration Friendship Prompts Creative Writing
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs
- **UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Dinos at Dusk
- Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.