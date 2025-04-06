SAC Poem Swap - Event Details

SAC Poem Swap

Wednesday, April 9, 2025, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join us for the Poem Swap event! It's Poetry Fun!



Bring a friend (or two!) and engage in a creative experience where you can swap lines, verses, or sentences with a partner. Together, you'll complete a poem, guided by inspirational prompts and visuals designed to spark your imagination.



This event provides students with a unique opportunity to explore creativity, collaboration, and artistic expression by exchanging sections of poems with peers. Whether you are seeking inspiration or simply want to enjoy a fun, collaborative challenge, this event offers the perfect environment to connect and create.



Come and join us for an enjoyable and enriching experience, where you’ll have the chance to create multiple poems with friends and fellow students.



For more information contact Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu.



For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 03/25/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: Sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

