End of Year Pool Party - Event Details

End of Year Pool Party Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 3:00pm – 5:30pm Location: Student Life Center Pool The end of the semester is just over the horizon, so come on down to blow off some steam with Psi Chi and UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA). Relaxation and fun are part of acing your finals just as much as hard work and focus.



The event will be from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM at the Student Life Center Pool. There will be free food and refreshments served, and is open to the whole UH community.



For more Information contact Samuel Garcia at sg45@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: sg45@hawaii.edu (971) 804-0342

