Psi Chi Induction Event - Event Details

Psi Chi Induction Event

Monday, April 28, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: UCB 127

Calling all Psychology majors!



Come on down to UCB 127 (Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace) and see your psychology peers become Psi Chi members, and network or talk story with your professors of the Psychology Department. Psi Chi is the International Honors Society In Psychology, and is partnering with The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) to put on the event.



The event will be from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, and food and refreshments will be served. Come join us to get more connected to your department, play cornhole, and eat food. See you there!



For more Information contact Samuel Garcia at sg45@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Open to all students especially those interested in Psychology.

