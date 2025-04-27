Psi Chi Induction Event - Event Details
Psi Chi Induction Event
Location: UCB 127
Calling all Psychology majors!
Come on down to UCB 127 (Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace) and see your psychology peers become Psi Chi members, and network or talk story with your professors of the Psychology Department. Psi Chi is the International Honors Society In Psychology, and is partnering with The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) to put on the event.
The event will be from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, and food and refreshments will be served. Come join us to get more connected to your department, play cornhole, and eat food. See you there!
For more Information contact Samuel Garcia at sg45@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Open to all students especially those interested in Psychology.
For more information, contact: sg45@hawaii.edu (971) 804-0342
Tags: UHHSA Psychology Psi Chi Campus Center RISO
