Career Pathways - Event Details

Career Pathways Monday, April 7, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:30pm Location: Campus Center 301 Psi Chi is partnering with The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) to bring the student body Career Pathways, which will feature four panelists made up of community members and professors all with a background in psychology. Ask questions, talk story, and learn where your psychology degree can take you.



The event will be from 5:00pm to 7:30 at CC 301. There will be food and refreshments served, and is open to the whole UH Community!



For more Information contact Samuel Garcia at sg45@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: sg45@hawaii.edu (971) 804-0342

