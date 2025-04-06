Squeeze the Day with Linkedin Networking (FYE x Kipuka) - Event Details
Squeeze the Day with Linkedin Networking (FYE x Kipuka)
Location: Student Services Center Room W-201
Ready to squeeze the most out of your college journey? On Tuesday April 8, 2025 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at Student Services Center Room W201 join us for a LinkedIn workshop where you’ll stir up your profile, refresh your career goals, and blend in some awesome internship opportunities! Enjoy some sweet refreshments from Hilo's very own Lemonade Honey Hawaii while getting tailored insights from our peer mentorship program! Enjoy a lemonade on us from a local vendor "Lemonade Honey Hawai'i ".
Join us in welcoming Krystle Chai, Business Manager at Community First Hawai'i as our guest speaker.
*This activity is co-sponsored by UH Hilo and the Hoʻolana program under a Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy
of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. For disability accommodations,
contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by March 27, 2025. *
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384
