From Hilo with Love: Watercolor Postcards (FYE) - Event Details

From Hilo with Love: Watercolor Postcards (FYE) Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Kipuka Kanilehua Pop-Up Space First Year Experience invites you to "From Hilo with Love: Watercolor Postcards" on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 from 1:00pm -3:00pm at Kipuka Kanilehua Pop-Up Space. As the semester winds down, take a moment to reflect on all the amazing memories you’ve made in Hilo and the growth you’ve experienced throughout your journey. Join us for a creative afternoon of watercoloring and writing postcards to share your journey with loved ones. It’s a chance to reflect, connect, and send a piece of your story home! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

What's also happening?

Announcements

