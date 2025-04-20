Finance Friday - “Fraud, Funds & Fortune” ? - Event Details

Finance Friday - “Fraud, Funds & Fortune” ? Friday, April 25, 2025, 4:00pm – 5:30pm Location: W201 ID Theft, Insurance, Taxes & Investing Basics. Avoid financial misfortune by learning how to protect your money, understand insurance, navigate taxes, and start investing wisely. Special Restrictions: while supplies last For more information, contact: kalebkm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7988 Tags:

