Finance Friday - “Dough & Dollars” ? - Event Details

Finance Friday - “Dough & Dollars” ? Friday, April 4, 2025, 4:00pm – 5:30pm Location: W201 Creating Goals, Budgeting & Banking . Just like making the perfect pizza, building financial stability starts with the right ingredients—set goals, craft a budget, and manage your money like a pro. Special Restrictions: while supplies last For more information, contact: kalebkm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7988 Tags:

Announcements

