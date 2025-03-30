Sew Nani - Event Details

Sew Nani Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Kīpuka Kalākaua tech Lab | PB 10 Come and join us at our Sew Nani event on April 2nd in the Kalākaua Tech Lab at PB-10 for some creative fun! Choose between two sessions:

4:00-4:45 PM or

5:00-5:45 PM.

Whether you're a sewing pro or a total newbie, this is the perfect chance to learn and make your own lanyard or key fob! No experience or supplies needed, just bring your energy and creativity! Our awesome Kīpuka Peer Mentors and business owner Nyka-Rae from @kaleinani.co apparel and clothing will be there to guide you every step of the way. Don’t be shy come hang out and get crafty with us! Special Restrictions: Registration with student ID required For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

