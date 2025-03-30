Sex in the Dark - Event Details

Sex in the Dark Thursday, April 3, 2025, 6:00pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB 127 The “Sex in the Dark” event is a Q&A event hosted by The Philosophy Club, the Philosophy Department and Gender Womenʻs Studies programs, Ka Pouhana Program, UHHSA and the LGBTQ+ and Womenʻs Resource Centers where a panel of experts will answer student questions related to sexual health and relationships. Sex experts will answer student anonymous questions on topics such as sexual communication, consent, safer sex practices, sexual identity and more. Light food and refreshments while supplies last.



Sex-pert panelists:

-Grace Caligtan, Full Spectrum Doula, Sex Educator, Reproductive Justice Advocate

-Suzy Travis, Confidential Advocate, UH Hilo

-Renee Wetzel, Licensed Mental Health Counselor; specialist in narcissism and abuse



Date: April 3, 2025

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Location: UCB 127



This event is also a Meet Your Major Event or Philosophy and Gender and Womenʻs Studies. Join to learn more about how Philosophy and Gender and Womenʻs Studies applies to your life!



This event is sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Association.



For disability accommodations, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones, celiab@hawaii.edu, 808-932-7230 (v) and 808-932-7931 (TTY) prior to March 23, 2025 For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 30, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs **UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Dinos at Dusk Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ... 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ... Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...