Farm2U: Food Pick-Up by UHHSA - Event Details

Farm2U: Food Pick-Up by UHHSA

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Library Lanai

UHHSA is excited to bring UH Hilo students healthy groceries in an effort to mitigate food insecurity. Register early to guarantee your grocery bag. Simply sign up for your choice of foods through the QR code. First 100 sign-ups/attendees will receive a bag of groceries. Must bring validated student ID with SP25.



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7365 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by March 17th, 2025.

Special Restrictions: Register early to reserve your food. Otherwise first come, first serve.

For more information, contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu (808) 895-2479

