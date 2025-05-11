Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance - Announcement Details

Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance

As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and academic success. Students can access hygiene products, school supplies, and other daily essentials to ensure they have what they need to focus on their studies.



Visit Hale Lako to stock up on essentials and stay on track toward your goals. Hale Lako is located in the Portable Buildings by the Student Life Center (Gym) in PB-22. Look for the Hale Lako sign on the door. Operating Hours are as follows:



-Tuesdays from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

-Friday from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM



No student should have to choose between necessities and success—let us help you finish this semester strong.

For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7988

