Rho Chi Society Journal Club - Event Details

Rho Chi Society Journal Club Friday, April 11, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: DKICP Lecture Hall B Explore the Latest in Health & Medical Research at the Rho Chi Society Journal Club!



Join the Rho Chi Society: Delta Iota Chapter RISO for an engaging and interactive discussion on contemporary health and medical research! This event welcomes all UH Hilo students, regardless of academic background, to explore groundbreaking research, analyze findings, and discuss their real-world impacts.



Led by Rho Chi members, the session will focus on interpreting research findings, understanding their social and interdisciplinary impacts, and exploring innovative approaches to health challenges. Participants will have the opportunity to develop critical thinking and research appraisal skills while engaging in meaningful discussions on health and medicine.



Enjoy free refreshments in a welcoming environment designed to support active participation. Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge, engage with peers, and gain fresh perspectives on the future of healthcare.



This event is sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Activities Council. For more information, contact: rositzki@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8120 Tags:

