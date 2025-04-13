Pūpū & Politics: Meet the Candidates - Event Details

Pūpū & Politics: Meet the Candidates

Wednesday, April 16, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: UCB 127

Come learn more about your student government and how you can get involved in the voting process at Pūpū & Politics! This engaging event offers a chance to meet the candidates, discuss key election issues, and gain insight into the impact of your vote on campus life. Whether you're passionate about student advocacy or just curious about how decisions are made, this is your opportunity to connect, ask questions, and be part of the conversation. Enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and meaningful discussions that empower you to make informed choices in the upcoming election!



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 4/2/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

