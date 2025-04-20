Voting Day! - Event Details

Voting Day!

Monday, April 21, 2025, 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Location: Library Lanai

Join us at the Library Lanai for an exciting opportunity to cast your vote for the upcoming UHHSA Senate! Your vote counts, and to show our appreciation for your participation, you’ll receive a delicious bento from Asami's Kitchen – a perfect treat while you make your voice heard.



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 4/7/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: