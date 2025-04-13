Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Health-y Habits Hub - Event Details

Health-y Habits Hub

Location: Library Lanai

Join UHHSA for Health-y Habits Hub, a fun and refreshing wellness event designed to nourish both your body and mind!

Date: April 15, 2025
Time: 10 AM – 1:30 PM

What’s in Store?
✅ Free Health Screenings – Get checked by UH School of Nursing & FHLS!
✅ Fresh Produce Boxes – Take home locally grown fruits & veggies! ??
✅ Pressed Juices & Wellness Kits – Stay hydrated and energized with goodies from SoJuicy Hawaii?and kits with lotion, hand sanitizer (from Bath & Body Works), lip balms & more!
Furry Cuddles! & Mental Health Screening – De-stress with furry friends & get connected to UH Hilo counselors! ??

Come for the giveaways, stay for the good vibes—because a healthier YOU starts here! ?✨

For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 4/7/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Health-y Habits Hub image

Tags: dogs health screening mental health produce self-care pre-med uhhsa counseling library lanai UH school of nursing farm2u fruits vegetables pressed juice juice firstaidkit Campus Center UHHSA

