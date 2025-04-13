Health-y Habits Hub - Event Details

Health-y Habits Hub

Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 11:00am – 1:30pm

Location: Library Lanai

Join UHHSA for Health-y Habits Hub, a fun and refreshing wellness event designed to nourish both your body and mind!



Date: April 15, 2025

Location: Library Lanai

Time: 10 AM – 1:30 PM



What’s in Store?

✅ Free Health Screenings – Get checked by UH School of Nursing & FHLS!

✅ Fresh Produce Boxes – Take home locally grown fruits & veggies! ??

✅ Pressed Juices & Wellness Kits – Stay hydrated and energized with goodies from SoJuicy Hawaii?and kits with lotion, hand sanitizer (from Bath & Body Works), lip balms & more!

✅ Furry Cuddles! & Mental Health Screening – De-stress with furry friends & get connected to UH Hilo counselors! ??



Come for the giveaways, stay for the good vibes—because a healthier YOU starts here! ?✨



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 4/7/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: