Step It Up - Event Details

Step It Up

Monday, April 28, 2025, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

SAC invites all UH Hilo students to Step It Up in the Campus Center Plaza. This event creates an opportunity for students to come together, unwind, and just dance. The primary activity will be playing Just Dance on a large portable screen, with the entire event designed as a free play session where everyone can join in and have fun.

Special Restrictions: Students must have a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation in order to participate.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

