Step It Up - Event Details
Step It Up
Location: Campus Center Plaza
SAC invites all UH Hilo students to Step It Up in the Campus Center Plaza. This event creates an opportunity for students to come together, unwind, and just dance. The primary activity will be playing Just Dance on a large portable screen, with the entire event designed as a free play session where everyone can join in and have fun.
Special Restrictions: Students must have a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation in order to participate.
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC Just dance dancing
