Roots & Trails - Event Details
Roots & Trails
Location: Kālōpa State Park
Join the SAC team along with the Hilo History Club for a refreshing half-day adventure through a trail located in Kālōpa State Park. This will take place on Sunday April 13, 2025 and transportation will be provided with limited seating. Food and refreshments will also be provided.
Special Restrictions: Students must have a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID Validation
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Huaka’i Off-campus event exploration sight seeing Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs
- **UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Dinos at Dusk
- Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
