Roots & Trails - Event Details

Roots & Trails

Sunday, April 13, 2025, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Kālōpa State Park

Join the SAC team along with the Hilo History Club for a refreshing half-day adventure through a trail located in Kālōpa State Park. This will take place on Sunday April 13, 2025 and transportation will be provided with limited seating. Food and refreshments will also be provided.

Special Restrictions: Students must have a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID Validation

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

