Collage Creativity with Kanilehua Magazine - Event Details
Collage Creativity with Kanilehua Magazine
Location: CC 301
Kanilehua invites UH Hilo students to join us in CC 301 to express their creativity through collaging. All supplies will be provided, however students are welcome to bring their own if they wish.
Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo students
For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 2/24/2025
For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
