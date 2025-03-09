Collage Creativity with Kanilehua Magazine - Event Details

Collage Creativity with Kanilehua Magazine

Monday, March 10, 2025, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: CC 301

Kanilehua invites UH Hilo students to join us in CC 301 to express their creativity through collaging. All supplies will be provided, however students are welcome to bring their own if they wish.

Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo students



For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 2/24/2025

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

Tags: