Kanilehua Cover Art Contest - Announcement Details

Kanilehua Cover Art Contest Kanilehua is accepting submissions for the cover of our annual publication. We accept submissions that are mixed-media, sketches, paintings, digital media, and photography. Only one piece/one winner will be selected for publication overall. There is a $100 prize for the winner. The theme for the Cover Art Contest is Eruption. Following the theme is not required, it is however strongly encouraged. The deadline is March 14th. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

