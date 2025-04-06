Country Hoedown - Event Details

Country Hoedown

Friday, April 11, 2025, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Hold on to your cowboy or cowgirl hats, UH Hilo Students!





The Student Activities Council (SAC) is hosting a Country Hoedown, and you’re invited to join the fun! Whether you're a pro at line dancing or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, everyone is welcome for a night of music, movement, and great company!



Come learn from our very own Line Dancing instructor from our partners at the UH Hilo Recreation and Wellness. Check-in begins at 5:30pm and the Dancing begins at 6pm sharp! Light refreshments will be offered to participants.



For more information contact Haven Rayoan at sacep1@hawaii.edu



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/28/2025.



See y’all there!

Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo students with a UHHSP25-CB or UHHSP25SAC validated ID

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

Tags: