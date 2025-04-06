Country Hoedown - Event Details
Country Hoedown
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Hold on to your cowboy or cowgirl hats, UH Hilo Students!
The Student Activities Council (SAC) is hosting a Country Hoedown, and you’re invited to join the fun! Whether you're a pro at line dancing or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, everyone is welcome for a night of music, movement, and great company!
Come learn from our very own Line Dancing instructor from our partners at the UH Hilo Recreation and Wellness. Check-in begins at 5:30pm and the Dancing begins at 6pm sharp! Light refreshments will be offered to participants.
For more information contact Haven Rayoan at sacep1@hawaii.edu
For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/28/2025.
See y’all there!
Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo students with a UHHSP25-CB or UHHSP25SAC validated ID
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: Campus Center Plaza Campus Center Line Dancing Dancing HoeDown SAC Country Music
