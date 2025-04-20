Merrie Monarch Day Parade March! - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Day Parade March! Saturday, April 26, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Hilo Bayfront near the Kamehameha statue Join the nursing faculty and students at the University of Hawaiʻi as we march in the annual Merrie Monarch Day Parade!



This march will occur on Saturday, April 26th from 10am-1pm.



Come walk with us and pass out fun treats to the audience. Everyone is welcomed, so bring your friends and families!



This event is sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Activities Council. For more information, contact: jquinn3@hawaii.edu (808) 989-6717

