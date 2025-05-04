Oh Hell Week - Event Details
Oh Hell Week
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Finals week is here, and the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA), Student Activities Council (SAC), and Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) are teaming up to make sure you’re fully supported as you tackle your exams! Oh Hell Week is all about providing students with the essentials to stay energized and focused—completely free! From food to study supplies and even printing services, we’ve got you covered so you can keep your attention where it belongs: on your studies.
Daily Food Line-Up: Fuel up with delicious, convenient meals from local favorites each day, available for quick pickup so you can get back to hitting the books:
- Monday, 5/5: Enjoy a tasty bento from Asami's Kitchen to add variety and energy to your study routine.
- Tuesday, 5/6: Indulge with chili and rice from Zippy’s, the perfect comfort food.
- Wednesday, 5/7: Treat yourself to fresh poke from KTA, offering a satisfying and refreshing break.
What’s Available: Each day, along with food, you’ll have access to:
- Free Study Supplies: Grab school supplies like pens, highlighters, notepads, and other essentials to keep your study sessions productive.
- Printing Services: In collaboration with Mo'okini Library to provide free printing services. Print out last-minute notes, study guides, and papers at no cost.
- Refreshments: Keep hydrated with an assortment of drinks to keep your mind sharp.
We know finals can be stressful, so use this opportunity to take short breaks, fuel up, and refocus. Even a brief break to grab a meal or supplies can make a huge difference. With our help, you’re set to finish the semester strong. Join us each day, recharge, and crush those finals with the support of UHHSA, SAC, and BOMB. We’re here for you—let’s make this finals week a success!
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 04/11/2025. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.
For more information, contact: uhhsa@hawii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA SAC BOMB
