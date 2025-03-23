Splash In: A Night Time Pool Party - Event Details
Splash In: A Night Time Pool Party
Location: Student Life Center Pool Deck
Ka Pouhana is hosting a Splash In - A Night Time Pool Party at the UH Hilo Student Life Center to provide students with a fun, social environment to unwind and connect with others. The event aims to create an opportunity for students to relax under the stars, build connections with peers, and learn about Ka Pouhana’s programs and upcoming events. Food and refreshments will be provided to encourage participation, while graphics services will be used for event promotion to reach a wider audience.
This event is sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Activities Council.
For more information, contact: shaynekv@hawaii.edu (808) 443-7142
Tags: Campus Center SAC Ka Pouhana
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2025. ...
- Save the Dates: 2025 Internship & Career Fairs
- **UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair** When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza **UH Hilo 2025 Career Fair** When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Dinos at Dusk
- Discover the magic of the museum exhibits after dark with our enhanced evening experience on select Thursdays; March 6, March 27, April 3, April 17, and May 1, 2025. ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
