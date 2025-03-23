Splash In: A Night Time Pool Party - Event Details

Splash In: A Night Time Pool Party Friday, March 28, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Student Life Center Pool Deck Ka Pouhana is hosting a Splash In - A Night Time Pool Party at the UH Hilo Student Life Center to provide students with a fun, social environment to unwind and connect with others. The event aims to create an opportunity for students to relax under the stars, build connections with peers, and learn about Ka Pouhana’s programs and upcoming events. Food and refreshments will be provided to encourage participation, while graphics services will be used for event promotion to reach a wider audience.



This event is sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Activities Council. For more information, contact: shaynekv@hawaii.edu (808) 443-7142 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 23, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements