HOSA FHP Hawaii Island Pre-Health Professional Conference - Event Details

HOSA FHP Hawaii Island Pre-Health Professional Conference Saturday, April 19, 2025, 8:30am – 1:00pm Location: University Classroom Building The Hawaiʻi Island Pre-Health Professional Conference hosted by HOSA-Future Health Professionals (an international student organization based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo) is open to high school and collegiate students and adult learners interested in health careers. During the conference, participants will engage in workshops focused on pre-health opportunities, health career exploration, professional development (resume/cover letter building), interviewing skills, and other resources available to students to become future health professionals. With the presence of local healthcare agencies, students have the opportunity to expand their professional network!





Due to limited seats, priority is given to UH Hilo students and general HOSA members at secondary and postsecondary levels.



Register Here: forms.gle/xM5WfssR6AVZbR4W9

Deadline: April 7, 2025



Mahalo to our sponsors:



- Student Activities Council (SAC), University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

- HOSA FHP Alumni & Professional Association Hawaiʻi (HAPAH) For more information, contact: hilohosa@hawaii.edu (808) 463-9574 Tags:

Announcements

