Boba, Buddies & Boundaries! - Event Details

Boba, Buddies & Boundaries! Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Join us on March 5th, 2025 to learn more about boundaries, advocacy, bystander intervention, and enjoy some boba with your buddies! Take the Campus Survey and help us build healthy pilina on our campus. We will be joined with campus partners and community resources. See you there!



This event was sponsored by the Student Activities Council. Special Restrictions: Current UH Hilo students For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 230-3635 Tags:

