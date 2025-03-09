BoMB March Monthly Survey - Announcement Details

BoMB March Monthly Survey Join the Conversation!



The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey!



Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback!



This month’s giveaway: A chance to be randomly selected to receive a BOMB Beanie - perfect for wearing around the house and keeping you cozy!



Don’t miss out – your voice matters! Complete the survey and you could score some awesome swag.



Survey Dates: March 3rd 2025 - March 14th 2025

Time: Opens March 3rd at 11:00 AM – Closes March 14th at 11:30 AM

Location: Virtual Link to Survey



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu



Restrictions:

Must be a current UH Hilo student



Contact: Kelli McCarty at bombtr@hawaii.edu for more information. For more information, contact: bombtr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

Tags:

