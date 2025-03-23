Boba and Build at Housing! - Event Details

Boba and Build at Housing!

Monday, March 24, 2025, 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: Kehau Turnaround

Come enjoy free boba and discover how you can get involved with the University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA). This is a great opportunity to learn about the various ways you can contribute to campus life, make a positive impact, and connect with fellow students who share your interests. Whether you’re looking to enhance your college experience through leadership opportunities, social events, or community service, UHHSA offers numerous ways to get engaged. Join us to find out how you can shape your time at UH Hilo and make lasting connections with peers!



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 3/10/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: