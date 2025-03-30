A Dance Through Historia- Prom 2025 - Event Details

A Dance Through Historia- Prom 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025, 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Dining Hall

Enjoy an elegant dinner with the Student Activities Council (SAC) along with a night full of games and dancing. Tickets will be required for entry!



Registration: forms.gle/1V9GcCM7Tti5EXHr9

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHH-SAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 03/21/2025.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

